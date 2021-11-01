FORA Capital LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.87.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

