FORA Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,854 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 199,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 145,498 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 49.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

