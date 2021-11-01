FORA Capital LLC Takes $285,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDCC stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

