FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 174,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period.

FCN stock opened at $143.92 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

