FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after buying an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,676,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,827,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,265,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

