Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $323.67 and last traded at $323.68. 15,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,040,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.34.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.43.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,813 shares of company stock worth $15,985,834 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
See Also: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.