Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $323.67 and last traded at $323.68. 15,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,040,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,813 shares of company stock worth $15,985,834 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

