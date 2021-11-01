Fortis’ (FTS) Hold Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.44.

FTS opened at C$55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$25.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.20. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

