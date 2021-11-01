Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

