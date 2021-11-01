Franchise Group (FRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Franchise Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.450-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance at at least $3.45 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRG opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

