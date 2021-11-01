Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, RTT News reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.