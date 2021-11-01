Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, RTT News reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

