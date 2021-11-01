Frax Share (FXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.96 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $14.49 or 0.00023764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $234.88 million and $21.96 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00106860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,759.02 or 0.99646693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.61 or 0.07025249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

