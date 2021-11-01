Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.5% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $74,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.21. 191,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,419,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.