frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,913 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises approximately 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.73% of frontdoor worth $159,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in frontdoor by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

FTDR traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

