frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.14.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 458.65% and a net margin of 7.76%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 223.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 31.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in frontdoor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 909,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

