Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 7,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $31.09. 19,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,069. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,477,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

