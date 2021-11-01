FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HERAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $999,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,998,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $909,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,746,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

