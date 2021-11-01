Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

FFHL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

