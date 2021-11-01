FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.88 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

