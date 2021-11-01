FY2021 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.38.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$21.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$10.05 and a 1-year high of C$22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

