FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $41.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $51.75.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

