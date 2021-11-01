FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

