FY2021 EPS Estimates for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Raised by Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

NLY stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

