FY2021 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Boosted by Analyst

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a report released on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in KBR by 6.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.