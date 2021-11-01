FY2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $8.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

NYSE:OC opened at $93.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

