FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $88.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

