FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

TNL stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.48. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

