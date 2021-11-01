FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut by Analyst

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TRMK opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.54. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

