FY2022 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lifted by Oppenheimer

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DXCM. Stephens upped their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.00.

DexCom stock opened at $623.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $627.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.