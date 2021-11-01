FY2022 EPS Estimates for Garmin Ltd. Reduced by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Garmin in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.48.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Garmin stock opened at $143.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $101.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 152,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

