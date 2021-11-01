FY2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will earn $6.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.64. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

