G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 27,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.95.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,267,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,750,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

