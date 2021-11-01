Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GAMB traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $16.71. 9,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

