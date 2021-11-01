GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rose 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.53 and last traded at $201.88. Approximately 183,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,662,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.51.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -209.80 and a beta of -1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.55.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $31,985,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,375.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 82,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.