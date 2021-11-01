GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.96. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

