Gemini Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.26 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $125.82 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00221818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00095945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,416,092 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

