General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 79.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 633,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

General Motors stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

