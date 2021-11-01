Genworth Financial (GNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

