Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 144,331 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVAC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

CVAC stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.