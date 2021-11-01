Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.18% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.