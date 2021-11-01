Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.47 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus stock opened at $110.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.71.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,607 shares of company stock worth $1,421,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.