Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of NextGen Healthcare worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 15.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 36,224 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.46 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

