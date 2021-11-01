Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc lowered its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,336 shares during the quarter. Gerdau comprises 0.0% of Ashmore Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ashmore Group plc’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 511.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.64. 176,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,510,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GGB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

