Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.36.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

