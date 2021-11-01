Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 420

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.86 ($5.13).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £49.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.86. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 153.52 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 548.17.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.