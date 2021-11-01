Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.28.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

