Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,972 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,823,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $160.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.85 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

