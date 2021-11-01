Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 317 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,782 shares of company stock worth $7,622,420. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $624.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $671.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.33. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.36 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.