Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,377 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $76.71 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.57.

