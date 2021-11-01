Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,179 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $91,874,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

