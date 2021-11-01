Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Globant worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $319.19 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.34.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

